Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.83. 613,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,202. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $56.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

