Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 528.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Mondelez International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,225.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

MDLZ opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

