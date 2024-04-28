Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after purchasing an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.