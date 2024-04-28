Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 89,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,481. The firm has a market cap of $746.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.