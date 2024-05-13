Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL):

5/10/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/11/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.10. 328,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,117. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

