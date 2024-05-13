Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL):
- 5/10/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/23/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/11/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/21/2024 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.10. 328,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,117. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
