EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.66. 1,534,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in EQT by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 519,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 511,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

