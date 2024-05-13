Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $176.00 at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $173.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 510,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,846. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

