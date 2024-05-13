Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

NYSE SQSP traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,770. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -863.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 47,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $1,778,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,745,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 45.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Squarespace by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 376,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

