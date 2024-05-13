JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $50.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. 362,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 57.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $365,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

