Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 228.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

SPCE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 10,748,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989,363. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after buying an additional 6,823,646 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 822.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 650,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 580,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,946 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

