NBC Securities Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 192,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,215. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

