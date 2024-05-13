Vodafone Group Public (VOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
