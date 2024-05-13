Vodafone Group Public (VOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.