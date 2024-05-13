Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £199.12 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £199.12 ($250.15).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 87 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £150.51 ($189.08).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBRE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 155 ($1.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £385.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,217.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.20.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

