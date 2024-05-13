Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

