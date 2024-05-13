Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 19,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 383% compared to the average daily volume of 3,966 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. 13,140,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

