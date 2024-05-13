BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

BKN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,896. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

