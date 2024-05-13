BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BIGZ)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 197,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,210,459 shares in the company, valued at $389,254,730.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,891,954 shares of company stock worth $15,181,709.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

