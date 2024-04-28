Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.49 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,786,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

