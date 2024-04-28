Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $88.12. 58,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

