Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stake Lowered by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $40.96. 3,230,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

