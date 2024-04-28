Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6,193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 772,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,407,000 after acquiring an additional 172,431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 171,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

