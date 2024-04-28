Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys 196 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Shares of LNG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

