Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,288,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

