Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. 2,611,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,325. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.40. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

