Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,558 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 732,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,854. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

