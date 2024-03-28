WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.17

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $72.08, with a volume of 6989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $283,989,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,155,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,382,000. Fox Financial Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $16,768,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 692.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 224,413 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

