Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.9% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,579,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $636.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.26 and a 200 day moving average of $602.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.23.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

