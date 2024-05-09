Head to Head Comparison: AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Senti Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.84) -0.42 Senti Biosciences $2.56 million 7.14 -$71.06 million ($1.60) -0.25

Senti Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AlloVir and Senti Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -99.73% -78.86% Senti Biosciences -2,692.82% -74.59% -48.22%

Risk & Volatility

AlloVir has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AlloVir and Senti Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 1 0 1.83 Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

AlloVir currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,266.33%. Senti Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,401.13%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats AlloVir on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

