United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

