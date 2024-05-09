Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Taboola.com by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 38.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in Taboola.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Taboola.com by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 490,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

