Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

AMRX opened at $6.59 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

