Head-To-Head Contrast: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) vs. Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial N/A N/A N/A TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $34.39 million 1.20 $5.64 million $0.48 9.29 TC Bancshares $15.07 million 3.87 $270,000.00 $0.06 225.17

Broadway Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC Bancshares beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

