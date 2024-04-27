Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

HOM.U opened at C$10.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.18. The firm has a market cap of C$357.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte sold 64,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$707,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,119. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOM.U. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

