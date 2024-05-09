Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) EVP Sells $362,218.08 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TBBK stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

