Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $32.30 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The company had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 30.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

