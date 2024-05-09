Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Perion Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

PERI stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

