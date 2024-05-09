Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Sells $859,222.71 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %
YUM stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
