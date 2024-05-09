Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Director Sells $1,515,120.00 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

APOG stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after acquiring an additional 120,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.