Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE IDN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

