JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $35.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ JD opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,034,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 60.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

