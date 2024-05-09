Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grom Social Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1047 4456 10248 289 2.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $9.47 billion $1.91 billion 55.93

Grom Social Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -151.37% -40.46% -8.36%

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises competitors beat Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

