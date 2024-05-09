Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Head to Head Survey

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sanchez Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Sanchez Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

