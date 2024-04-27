LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $364,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

