Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8,237.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 620,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 613,227 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,327,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

