Desjardins Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$38.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$36.95 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$27.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -306.35%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

