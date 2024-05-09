Enbridge (ENB) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 127.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

