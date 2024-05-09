Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$142.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Canadian Tire

CTC.A stock opened at C$136.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$139.07. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.