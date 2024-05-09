goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$10.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$180.09. 73,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,120. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$100.03 and a 1-year high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSY. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.20.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

