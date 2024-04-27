Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $43,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.0% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 4.1 %

PINS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.