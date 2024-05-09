Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

NUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 216,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,633. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $622.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

